StableUSD (USDS) Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. Over the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One StableUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StableUSD has a total market cap of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00049253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.59 or 0.00222941 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00089846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

StableUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

