SSE (LON:SSE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of SSE (LON:SSE) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SSE. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,690 ($22.08) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,637.38 ($21.39).

SSE stock opened at GBX 1,592.50 ($20.81) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.51. SSE has a 52-week low of GBX 1,284.50 ($16.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,690 ($22.08). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,620.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,572.82. The company has a market capitalization of £16.97 billion and a PE ratio of 7.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 25.50 ($0.33) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

