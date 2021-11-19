Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 93,768 Shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,218 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 93,768 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SB. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,493,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,029,000 after buying an additional 421,084 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,014,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 291.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,196,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 890,792 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 622.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,186,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 1,022,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 219.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 784,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 538,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Safe Bulkers stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.60 million, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.56. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $5.44.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.79 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 40.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Safe Bulkers in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safe Bulkers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

