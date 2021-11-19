Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Domtar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domtar by 3.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Domtar by 1.4% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Domtar by 3.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Domtar by 535.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domtar alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Shares of NYSE:UFS opened at $53.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.93 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.78. Domtar Co. has a one year low of $27.14 and a one year high of $55.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.37.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 0.59%. Domtar’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Domtar

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.