Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AQN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,511,000 after acquiring an additional 175,462 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 108.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,151 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth $5,212,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 29,999,900.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AQN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

AQN stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.36.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.342 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.10%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.