Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,361 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vision Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 53.0% in the second quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 374,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,217,000 after purchasing an additional 129,847 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,256,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,104,000. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 33.0% in the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.83.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,325,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $206.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.52. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.37 and a fifty-two week high of $211.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.