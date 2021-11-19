Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $357,000 Holdings in Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,737 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,495 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Armstrong Flooring were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Armstrong Flooring during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Armstrong Flooring by 318.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Armstrong Flooring by 25.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Armstrong Flooring by 35.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong Flooring during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AFI opened at $2.19 on Friday. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $47.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.29). Armstrong Flooring had a negative return on equity of 38.18% and a negative net margin of 8.64%.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc engages in the production of flooring products. It operates through the Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring segments. The Resilient Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under various brands, including the Armstrong brand.

