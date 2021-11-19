Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,246 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in American States Water in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in American States Water in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in American States Water by 43.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in American States Water by 16.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AWR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American States Water from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

AWR opened at $94.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 0.11. American States Water has a 52 week low of $70.07 and a 52 week high of $94.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.14.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

In other news, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $48,500.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Anderson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $686,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,917 shares of company stock worth $1,008,288. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

