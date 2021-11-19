Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spruce Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy which are in clinical stage. Spruce Biosciences Inc. is based in Daly City, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink downgraded Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

SPRB opened at $2.94 on Friday. Spruce Biosciences has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.96 and a current ratio of 15.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $68.73 million and a PE ratio of -0.22.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Spruce Biosciences by 14.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

