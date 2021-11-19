Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SRAD. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.11.

SRAD opened at $21.16 on Thursday. Sportradar Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRAD. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth about $11,911,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,009,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

