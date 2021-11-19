Splinterlands (SPS) Trading Up 14.8% Over Last 7 Days

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Splinterlands coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on exchanges. Splinterlands has a total market capitalization of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Splinterlands has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00071269 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00072686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00093558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,279.72 or 0.07378231 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,275.62 or 1.00467148 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Splinterlands Coin Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Buying and Selling Splinterlands

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splinterlands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splinterlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

