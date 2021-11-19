SPINDLE (SPD) Achieves Market Cap of $641,814.69

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $641,814.69 and approximately $238.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,343.74 or 0.98644738 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00047841 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.05 or 0.00326264 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.63 or 0.00526934 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.64 or 0.00188288 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012697 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00009697 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001623 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001279 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,021,576,087 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.