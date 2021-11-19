Spectrum (SPT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $486.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $33,012.80 and approximately $486.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Spectrum has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $218.88 or 0.00377695 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005534 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.