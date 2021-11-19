SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 987,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,672,000 after acquiring an additional 110,752 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 530,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 476,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,262,000 after acquiring an additional 31,290 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after acquiring an additional 12,864 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG opened at $94.75 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.38 and a 1-year high of $96.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.58.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

