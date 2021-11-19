SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 125,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after buying an additional 32,214 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 60.2% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 62,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 23,547 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,764,000 after buying an additional 10,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 139,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter.

MDYV stock opened at $72.17 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $51.12 and a one year high of $73.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.57.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

