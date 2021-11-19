Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,526,301 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,739,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $19,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $575,784,000 after buying an additional 9,710,524 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 22,772.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,322,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303,925 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,970 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,993,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,608,000. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.12. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $5.96.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SWN shares. Susquehanna upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

