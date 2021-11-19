Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.000-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Shares of Southwest Gas stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $69.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,117. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.21. Southwest Gas has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $73.54.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 58.19%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Southwest Gas stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,675 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Southwest Gas worth $12,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.