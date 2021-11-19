South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $503.38 Million

Equities analysts expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to report $503.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $520.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $479.36 million. South Jersey Industries posted sales of $485.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $365.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.98 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SJI. TheStreet lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 303.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 12.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SJI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.16. The stock had a trading volume of 13,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,215. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $29.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average of $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

