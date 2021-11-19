Sound Income Strategies LLC Reduces Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,655,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital makes up approximately 4.4% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Ares Capital worth $33,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at about $752,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the second quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in Ares Capital by 591.7% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 4,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.63. 21,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,471. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.08.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

