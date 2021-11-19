Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $911,021,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,118,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,400,968,000 after buying an additional 1,777,289 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 25,239.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,748,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,031,000 after buying an additional 1,741,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,168,000 after buying an additional 1,701,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.45. 68,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,039,111. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.52. The company has a market cap of $427.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $142.86 and a 1 year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

