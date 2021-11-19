Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 224,497 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 40.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 777,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224,497 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up about 3.0% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $23,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 275,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 154,086 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 429,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,878,000 after purchasing an additional 20,996 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FALN traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $30.03. The company had a trading volume of 21,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,271. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $28.38 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average is $29.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

