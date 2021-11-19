Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,681 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.38% of Global Medical REIT worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 630,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after buying an additional 35,872 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 28,363 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $2,937,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Global Medical REIT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,430. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 110.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 2.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 546.70%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.