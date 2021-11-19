Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $6.78 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises approximately 0.9% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,111,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,600,351,000 after purchasing an additional 314,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,941,168,000 after buying an additional 2,035,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,316,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,210,961,000 after buying an additional 669,078 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,502,000 after buying an additional 1,052,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,251,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,149,000 after buying an additional 642,620 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.16. 67,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,903,405. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.39. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.40 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.94, a P/E/G ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -359.63%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

