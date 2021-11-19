Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 15,074 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 20.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,074 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,195 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,210,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,049,000 after purchasing an additional 451,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,987,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,035,000 after purchasing an additional 498,261 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,101,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,129,000 after acquiring an additional 296,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,015,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,139,000 after acquiring an additional 155,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand purchased 1,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 1,809 shares of company stock valued at $54,403 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OHI. Raymond James lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Capital One Financial downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.54.

NYSE OHI traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.85. 34,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,598. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average is $34.33. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.98 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

