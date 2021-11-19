Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,426,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,050,000 after purchasing an additional 90,575 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,466,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,193,000 after purchasing an additional 438,253 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,763,000 after purchasing an additional 36,012 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,108,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,672,000 after purchasing an additional 391,627 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 845,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $883,702.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,025.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMP. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Shares of CMP traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,855. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.62. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -50.70%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

