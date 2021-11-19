Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.870-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $932.86 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Shares of SHC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.65. The stock had a trading volume of 13,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,669. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.45. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion and a PE ratio of 188.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $226.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 64.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 22.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 63,674 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 461.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 296.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 30,882 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 852.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 430,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

