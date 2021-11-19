Sonova’s (SONVY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf raised Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of SONVY stock opened at $78.48 on Wednesday. Sonova has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $87.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.34 and its 200 day moving average is $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

