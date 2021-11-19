Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SONO. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sonos in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.43.

Sonos stock opened at $33.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.09. Sonos has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.23 million. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sonos will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $2,070,622.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 73.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 60.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

