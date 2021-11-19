Sonos, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sonos in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sonos’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SONO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sonos from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average of $35.09. Sonos has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.90.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SONO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 73.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 60.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $2,070,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

