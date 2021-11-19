Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ OTMO opened at $3.97 on Monday. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Software Acquisition Group Inc. II

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

