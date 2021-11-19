Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ OTMO opened at $3.97 on Monday. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79.
About Software Acquisition Group Inc. II
Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
