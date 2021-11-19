SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SoFi Technologies Inc. provides consumer-focused financial technology platform. SoFi Technologies Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V, is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SOFI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.33.

SOFI opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 17.29 and a quick ratio of 17.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.94.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $102,316.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $296,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,939.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,145,663 shares of company stock valued at $17,366,901. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. GPI Capital L.P. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,173,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

