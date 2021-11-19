SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 1,040 Shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF makes up 1.0% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.16% of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,795,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Get ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF alerts:

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF stock opened at $86.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.93 and its 200 day moving average is $81.97. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a one year low of $64.57 and a one year high of $101.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.