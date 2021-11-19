SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP opened at $303.17 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.77 and a 52 week high of $312.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $286.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.64.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.38%.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,640 shares of company stock worth $19,895,827. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.10.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

