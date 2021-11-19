SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases 1,598 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 174.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,587,000 after buying an additional 1,324,849 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth $73,595,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 517.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,490,000 after acquiring an additional 399,960 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,763,000 after acquiring an additional 351,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,014,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,065,000 after acquiring an additional 306,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSK opened at $113.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.77 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 21.70%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSK. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.93.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

