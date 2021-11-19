SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,922 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHB. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 22,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 131,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PHB opened at $19.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.49. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $19.69.

