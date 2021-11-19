SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys 636 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AT&T stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.90.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.