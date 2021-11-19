Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Frank Slootman Sells 63,093 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.01, for a total value of $25,237,830.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Friday, October 29th, Frank Slootman sold 10,322 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.52, for a total value of $3,649,033.44.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Frank Slootman sold 41,674 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $14,591,734.36.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.46, for a total value of $21,165,177.78.

On Monday, September 20th, Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.74, for a total value of $19,668,611.82.

On Thursday, August 26th, Frank Slootman sold 189,282 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.88, for a total value of $57,329,732.16.

On Friday, August 20th, Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.10, for a total value of $8,142,022.60.

NYSE SNOW opened at $397.43 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The stock has a market cap of $119.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.30 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $336.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.88.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Snowflake’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,491,000 after purchasing an additional 126,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,843,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,868,000 after buying an additional 1,944,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,020,000 after buying an additional 8,688,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,361,000 after buying an additional 5,553,782 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,945,000 after buying an additional 2,144,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.