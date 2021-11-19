Snowball (SNOB) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $305,176.00

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 19th. One Snowball coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Snowball has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $7.40 million and approximately $305,176.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00070179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00072648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.65 or 0.00093751 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,131.37 or 0.07218981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,945.93 or 0.99505006 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,178,424 coins and its circulating supply is 8,247,852 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

