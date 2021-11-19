Smartlands Network (SLT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $54,698.00

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. During the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One Smartlands Network coin can currently be bought for about $6.68 or 0.00011462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartlands Network has a market capitalization of $34.06 million and $54,698.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00049320 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.96 or 0.00223070 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00090292 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Smartlands Network Profile

Smartlands Network (SLT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

