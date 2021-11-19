SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC boosted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.19 price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$32.75.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

SRU.UN opened at C$31.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.44 billion and a PE ratio of 14.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$22.76 and a 1 year high of C$32.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.09.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.