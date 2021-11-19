Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lowered Sleep Country Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.71.

Sleep Country Canada stock opened at $29.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.65. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $29.60.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

