SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Short Interest Update

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,721,900 shares, an increase of 53.9% from the October 14th total of 13,465,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,535.0 days.

Shares of SJMHF opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95. SJM has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $1.58.

Get SJM alerts:

About SJM

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for SJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.