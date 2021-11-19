Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy.

Sixt stock opened at $136.00 on Tuesday. Sixt has a 12 month low of $90.50 and a 12 month high of $148.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.27.

Sixt SE is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobility services. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Leasing, and Others. The Rental segment provides vehicle rental and other related services. The Leasing segment offers fleet management and full-service leasing; and sells lease assets.

