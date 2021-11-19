Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SIOX. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

NASDAQ:SIOX opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIOX. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 32,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 39,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

