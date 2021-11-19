Sincerity Applied Materials (OTCMKTS:SINC) Trading Up 4.6%

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:SINC)’s share price was up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 10,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,051% from the average daily volume of 895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94.

Sincerity Applied Materials (OTCMKTS:SINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Sincerity Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.39% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary engages in the distribution of applied materials, particularly plastics. It offers polymer products such as generic construction materials and breathable stretch film and antibacterial sheeting. The company was founded by Korstiaan Zandvliet, Maarten van der Sanden, and Robin Slakhorst on July 28, 2011 and is headquartered in South Yarra, Australia.

