Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €59.00 by UBS Group

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.88% from the stock’s previous close.

SHL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.50 ($67.65) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.70 ($69.06) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Siemens Healthineers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €58.72 ($69.09).

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €66.20 ($77.88) on Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €36.92 ($43.44) and a 12-month high of €62.22 ($73.20). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €58.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €54.42. The stock has a market cap of $74.61 billion and a PE ratio of 40.62.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

