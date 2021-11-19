Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Short Interest Up 151.7% in October

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 151.7% from the October 14th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMMNY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cheuvreux cut shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Siemens Healthineers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SMMNY stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $37.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.04.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

