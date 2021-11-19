Siebert Financial (SIEB) vs. The Competition Head to Head Review

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ: SIEB) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Siebert Financial to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

This table compares Siebert Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siebert Financial 8.24% 13.09% 0.47% Siebert Financial Competitors 28.87% 16.85% 6.08%

Siebert Financial has a beta of -0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Siebert Financial’s rivals have a beta of 1.61, suggesting that their average stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Siebert Financial and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Siebert Financial $54.87 million $2.97 million 17.71 Siebert Financial Competitors $6.20 billion $1.11 billion 9.79

Siebert Financial’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Siebert Financial. Siebert Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Siebert Financial and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siebert Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Siebert Financial Competitors 509 2251 2293 71 2.38

As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential upside of 12.95%. Given Siebert Financial’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Siebert Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Siebert Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 57.0% of Siebert Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Siebert Financial rivals beat Siebert Financial on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.