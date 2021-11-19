Siclen John Van Sells 55,000 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $3,853,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Siclen John Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $4,183,850.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $3,907,750.00.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $67.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.50, a PEG ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

