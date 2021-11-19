Sia Abbaszadeh Sells 5,000 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

IR opened at $60.90 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.64 and a 1-year high of $61.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 60.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 8.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,684,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,803 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 37.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 73,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.